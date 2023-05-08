The Maltese 4x100 relay teams continued their preparations for the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023 in Italy over the weekend with a strong performance at an International Meeting in Florence.

The relay teams enjoyed a very positive performance, with the women’s team going from strength to strength notching their second national record this season.

The Maltese quartet of Claire Azzopardi, Janet Richard, Carla Scicluna, and Charlotte Wingfield came home in 44.98s, improving by 0.39sec their previous record established at the Marsa Athletics Stadium last month and a full 1.26 seconds from the record that stood till this time of the year last year.

