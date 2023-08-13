An online auction, going live from September 30 to October 15, aims to contribute to preserving St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

Hosted by the Belgravia Auctioneers, the international online timed auction will feature lots donated from all over the world – including Malta, the UK, the US and Australia. Hundred per cent of the proceeds raised will support the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal as it reaches its final stages.

The auction’s catalogue includes exclusive stays at top-tier establishments like the Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux and The Phoenicia Hotel in Malta and the Michelin three-star Waterside Inn in the UK, a private tour of the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, a luxury round trip on a private flight from Malta to Rome aboard a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, a week’s stay for eight people at a lavish Majorcan villa, dinner for 12 in one of Manhattan’s most legendary and sumptuous apartments, or a full-day boat charter aboard a Sunseeker Manhattan 70, followed by dinner in the gardens of Palazzo Parisio.

The auction also includes exclusive internships in the worlds of film, business and architecture, including a placement at the Malta branch of Hollywood SFX powerhouse Stargate Studios.

Bidders also have the chance to snap up an exclusive signed and dedicated McLaren F1 sketch by its designer Peter Stevens, exclusive VIP tickets to major sporting events such as the much-anticipated Goodwood Revival 2024, a superb selection of antiques and jewellery, and much more.

The Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal is close to reaching its €9 million target; and the auction will help raise the last of the funds needed to finish the restoration works to the belltower, spire and stonework of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, an important part of Valletta’s iconic and historic skyline.

Towering 200 feet tall, the cathedral is one of only three in Europe of the Anglican Diocese of Gibraltar and is even listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese islands.

Since the appeal’s launch in 2017, it has attracted a long list of followers and fundraisers, including historian and author James Holland, novelist and round-the-world yachtswoman Claire Francis, historian and author Sir Max Hastings, musical theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and even members of the British Royal Family.

Visit https://belgraviaauctions.com/auctions/grand-international-online-auction/ for more information about the auction. More information about the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal is available at www.stpaulspromalta.org.