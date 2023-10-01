Hundred per cent of proceeds from an international online timed auction, which kicked off yesterday and continues on October 15, is aimed to help the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal raise the final funds it needs to save the iconic spire of St Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral in Valletta.

The auction features lots donated from all over the world, including Malta, the UK, France, Majorca, the US and Australia. The carefully curated collection includes a range of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as Wimbledon Pimms and Debenture Seats (2024 in UK), a weekend of opera in the magnificent setting of Holkham Hall, North Norfolk (2024 in UK), or an exclusive window into the world of The Order of Malta, plus two nights at The Corinthia St George’s Bay for two people (Malta).

The Swarovski crystal tiara as worn in Downton Abbey.

One lucky bidder may even get the opportunity for an exclusive soirée with tenor Joseph Calleja, where he will personally craft and serve a group of 10 people for dinner at his private home in Malta.

Bidders can grab the chance to learn from some of the world’s food and beverage experts. The Iniala Package includes a culinary masterclass and dinner for six with chef Simon Rogan, as well as a luxury two-night stay for two at Iniala Harbour House (Malta).

Other winning bidders could experience the Hennessy Cognac Heaven For Four Cognac tour, with a private tour and lunch with M. Hennessy (France). There is also an exclusive master class in the art of cocktail-making with Molecular Fusion.

The auction also boasts a selection of unique jewellery, artefacts and antiques, such as a handmade Swarovski crystal tiara as worn by Lady Edith on Downton Abbey by Andrew Prince Jewellery, and a fine and rare Georgian mahogany apothecary box.

The Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal launched in 2017 to raise the funds needed to complete the restoration works to the belltower, spire and stonework of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral – a vital feature of the capital’s skyline.

The Appeal is now close to reaching its €9 million target.

“This online auction celebrates the successful conclusion of years of dedication and hard work, as we approach the final stages of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal,” Lady Stephanie Laing said on behalf of the Appeal’s voluntaryteam.

“We are so grateful to everyone that has so generously donated lots, and to all those who will bid on them. It isn’t often that you have the chance to win a unique personal experience while safeguarding an important piece of national heritage for future generations – but here is an event in which we can all do exactly that.”

The full catalogue is available at https://belgraviaauctions.com. More information about the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal is available at www.stpaulspromalta.org.