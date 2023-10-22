These past few weeks have been characterised by the back-to-school and end of summer season. Indeed, this period marks the start of a new scholastic year - a new adventure for both children and parents. Time and again, we have heard that Malta’s only and most valuable resource is human capital and thus it comes to no surprise that investment in education was and will remain a key priority for investment in the years to come.

EU funds have also contributed towards a transformational change within the formal educational sector. These funds have enriched the educational experience of our children and have enabled us to plant the seeds of curiosity, innovation as well as to nurture the thirst for learning from early years.

Government has been at the forefront in ensuring that appropriate investment is dedicated to our educational system; an investment which will be reaped in the years to come. Over €30 million have been dedicated towards the amelioration of educational infrastructure with the objective to create an environment which is conducive to learning.

One of our flagship initiatives which we have unveiled recently is the Nadur Primary School which has been supported by the NextGenerationEU! This project is now operational i.e. we are reaping the results of hard work undertaken during the past two years following the launch of the Resilience and Recovery Plan. The successful implementation of this initiative has also been acknowledged by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen during her recent visit to Nadur Primary School in Gozo.

This school showcases in a tangible manner our European values, our contribution towards climate change through the retrofitting of this Primary school. Children can now see in practice how we are reducing carbon emissions from public schools. Children will better understand the importance of efficient energy use and the importance of embarking on sustainable practices including through the adoption of renewable energy systems.

But this project goes beyond climate action! This initiative is contributing towards instilling a behavioural shift in our future generations by providing tangible proof as to how we can ensure a sustainable future, through everyday actions; actions which will contribute towards climate neutrality through clean energy and a circular economy. Children will see in practice our contribution to climate neutrality as they will see the cutting-edge measures installed within the school such as water-saving fixtures and rainwater recycling, solar panels along with solar shading devices and heat pump water heaters in action. These individual measures might appear small on their own but collectively these measures will reduce primary energy demand by over 70 per cent.

For me this project is indeed inspirational, as we are educating 350 ambassadors of climate neutrality in Nadur who will transmit their newly acquired knowledge to their families and friends… and who knows, maybe inspire them to pursue a career in the circular economy.

Cognisant of the need to invest in our citizens, as Government we did not stop at investment in brick and mortar but rather, we have changed the future of our students, particularly the most vulnerable. We have done this through the provision of scholarships both locally and internationally supported by EU funds which have reshaped their future and life prospects for the better. In fact, through the Endeavour Scholarships Scheme initiative, over 1,100 students have benefitted from scholarships.

One cannot mention the future of education without mentioning the role of digitisation. And it is within this context, that Government has introduced the One- Tablet-per-Child initiative with over €11 million aimed to introduce digital tools from a very young age.

EU Funds, particularly through Erasmus+, have also enabled our students with the opportunity to study abroad; a life changing experience which contributes towards personal and professional growth. In fact, Erasmus+ is a key tool which promotes mobility, fosters collaboration and enhances skills.

These are just a few examples as to how EU funds are having a direct positive impact on our children and are helping to create better life prospects. EU funds are being invested today for the benefit of tomorrow.

Chris Bonett, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds