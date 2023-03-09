The highlight of the third day of the European Snooker Championship was the Under 16 final where Scottish player Jack Borwick beat Maksim Kostov of Bulgaria 3-1.

This was the first final from a series of three for the junior categories.

Wednesday’s final was played from the best of five frames and Borwick immediately built a commanding lead after winning the first two frames 69-36 and 71-30.

But in the third frame Kostov managed to pull one back when taking the game 57-17. Borwick was much more accurate in the successive frame and built a solid of 66-2 lead and Kostov conceded the frame when there were still a red and all the colors to be played.

