Jean Pierre Attard has been appointed executive chairperson of INDIS Malta.
He is replacing Keith Fenech, who left the post following his appointment as a director of a global company.
Attard has been chairperson of INDIS for the last three years and is very familiar with the company’s challenges and plans ahead, the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The handing-over period will extend through the next month with Attard officially taking over from Fenech on July 1.
