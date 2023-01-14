Jeremy Zammit sets new senior national record in long jump in the US

Far from our shores, long jumper Jeremy Zammit wrote again a brilliant chapter in his young but promising career, jumping 7.84m in the United States to set a new senior national record in the category for both indoor and outdoor events.

Zammit was taking part at the Clemson Invite in South Carolina, representing his college, Auburn.

Zammit is one of an elite group of local athletes who received an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship by the Maltese Olympic Committee in preparation for upcoming sporting events, including next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

