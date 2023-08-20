The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) will host the first edition of the arts festival production titled, KampuSajf powered by APS Bank. KampuSajf will be held from August 25-28 at MCAST’s Paola Campus and on August 30 at Mosta Campus. KampuSajf artistic director, Stjanu Debono, explains his vision for the arts programme and the performances that will be included.

This is the first edition of the MCAST KampuSajf arts programme. There are several established festivals and entertainment summer activities. What’s the aim of this new festival, and how is it different to other events?

It is essential that educational institutions give a platform to arts and culture, and what is a better way to do it than a festival? A festival is a living thing that brings several members of society together to celebrate the arts. I believe this is crucial to an institution such as MCAST, as in the quieter months of the academic calendar, there’s an opportunity for one to visit the campuses and experience an arts festival.

Can you tell us about the choice of artists and performances for this year’s edition?

For this first edition of KampuSajf, we wanted to keep Malta’s grassroots at the heart of this festival. This edition prioritised work native to the Maltese islands or done by Maltese artists. This created an alternative platform for artists to showcase their work from various genres, including music, theatre, dance, and film. We are also delighted to be working with exponents from the music scene, the National Theatre Company, Teatru Malta in collaboration with Moveo Dance Company and different Maltese animators showcasing their films in one of the nights at the festival, which we are calling Animation Showcase Malta. In addition, a performance showcasing poetry by Saffo, translated by Warren Bartolo from ancient Greek to Maltese, will be closing the festival at the amphitheatre in Mosta.

KampuSajf is produced by MCAST. How important is it for higher education institutions to focus on arts and culture and to open their spaces to artistic organisations?

Arts and culture create a sense of well-being, which is crucial for our society. Creating a festival on the campuses of MCAST strengthens a sense of belonging for the students and the staff alike. Besides that, people who did not have the opportunity to experience these campuses will have the chance to do so while the institution is brimming with beauty and creativity. The fact that MCAST is doing so is highly admirable, and thanks to the support of APS Bank, all of this is possible.

The College wants to open its doors and facilities to the broader community and has several ongoing projects, such as the Friends of the Library initiative. MCAST is developing as a hub for creatives and innovators. Teatru Malta has recently moved its office base to the College. KampuSajf is another step in implementing the vision of a Community College for all.

What audiences are you hoping to attract?

Being an optimist, I want to attract children, youths, adults and older adults, that is, everyone. However, I believe the programme will attract culture aficionados, followers of the alternative music scene and MCAST students and staff.

You have a background in cultural management, and you are also a performer. How has this influenced your artistic direction?

Being active in the cultural and artistic scene as a performer and a cultural practitioner makes my life much easier when I am programming. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to cross paths with several of these artists through different projects. This also lets me think of how to get various artists to collaborate on a particular project. Seeing artists from different backgrounds or experiences come together to showcase their work during KampuSajf gives me a great sense of achievement.

How do you see this festival developing? Will KampuSajf become a staple in the summer arts calendar?

There is so much more potential for this festival. We can build on what we started this year. There is room for a more prominent and more diverse festival celebration. We are curious to see how the audience will react and hopefully strengthen it based on new potential and the audience’s feedback.

More information about the KampuSajf festival can be found on MCAST’s social media platforms and website. Tickets can be purchased online via ticketline.com.mt.

mcast.edu.mt