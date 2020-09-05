This summer is a memorable one. COVID-19 has taken over our lives and we have adjusted to the new normality. However, being a member of the Nationalist Party has more of a significance because we are preparing for the onslaught of a leadership election in circumstances that we have never seen before.

Never in its history have three of the PN’s major structures shown a red card to its leader. This has now provoked a leadership race between two personalities who are promising better times for the party.

The cynics are depicting this election as a tug of war between two factions within the PN. From what has happened in the past few months and beyond, it is hard to dispel this image of disunity.

However, beyond the electoral campaign, the PN has to be a credible political force once again. The PN has a duty by the next general election to become a viable alternative to the present government. The PN must offer a real choice to the electorate and has to be a beacon of hope to those who want a solid change in this country.

The electorate has to look at the PN as a party that can take over the government and offer the Maltese a break from the corruption scandals that has dogged this government for over seven years. Ever since Labour entered office we have read front page after another of scandals of a large magnitude. One can describe Labour in government as not only kids in a candy shop, but hungry kids in a candy shop.

The government has dished out money to people associated with Labour, without a solid reason and it has been involved in very dubious deals as in the building of a new power station, which experts say it is not needed. We have seen the transfer of part of our healthcare, and we have seen public property passed on without any clear public benefit. The list of scandals is endless. The most vocal critic of this administration, Daphne Caruana Galizia, was blown up and silenced. We are learning about some of the reasons for the execution of this journalist.

It is clear that our deepest fears as a society have become a reality. Politics, business, and crime are too close for comfort. There is a serious need for an alternative.

Unfortunately to my mind the PN has not offered an alternative for a number of years.

The party is saying the right things and making a case against corruption, good governance and for Malta to have a strong reputation, but from the polls, people are not believing this.

I refuse to accept that the Maltese people accept corruption. I strongly believe that if the Maltese people are given the right choices they will make the right decision. With hand on heart I have to say that the PN cannot attribute Joseph Muscat’s resignation to its efforts. For the first time in my lifetime, the PN was a junior partner in a campaign against corruption.

In the past three years, PN did its job in parliament, but I feel it could not muster public support as much as Repubblika did. The protests of November and December 2019 were also a cry to have an all-round opposition that could do its duty in both parliament and outside.

There is no doubt that the country needs action from the PN. Many, including myself, went through an internal conflict as the party went through a difficult phase. Blind loyalty was never to my liking and I believe that loyalty to the leader has to match loyalty to the country’s aspirations.

There is the Edward Scicluna type of loyalty to his leader. He was aware of a kitchen cabinet and a small group of people in power doing whatever they wanted.

Although a senior minister, he decided to keep quiet and be loyal to Muscat, when the latter was prime minister. However, he let down his electorate and his country. In my eyes he betrayed his country.

On the other hand a group of Nationalist MPs and members of the executive committee preferred to be labelled ‘traitors’ by some but serve their country.

I know both PN leader Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech from University days and I respect both. Under Delia my party has not moved one iota. Notwithstanding a Labour government guilty of serious wrongdoings it is unthinkable that the people will again choose Labour if an election had to be held tomorrow.

Grech is not the natural choice of the insiders, however, his name has been echoing for some time. It is now not a social media trend and I have spoken to many people who have constantly put his name on the top of the list of possible contenders.

His appeal is obvious, and I have seen how he managed to spark a ray of hope to many who are fed up with the political situation at the moment.

I believe that Grech can bring many people around the same table and formulate an alternative to the present government.

From what I have seen in his short campaign he has made it clear that he wants to work with everyone and therefore his messages are positive and give hope.

His target is not Adrian Delia, it is Labour.

Malcolm Mifsud is a member, PN executive committee.