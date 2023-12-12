Prime Minister Robert Abela and the administration of the Labour Party laid flowers on the Republic Monument in Marsa on Tuesday to mark Republic Day.

Malta became a republic on December 13, 1974 when the House of Representatives approved a revised constitution and Sir Anthony Mamo was sworn in as the first president.

Official celebrations to mark the 49th anniversary will be held in Valletta on Wednesday morning. A ceremonial parade will be held by the Armed Forces of Malta at 10am. President George Vella will take the salute on the Palace square.

National honours will be announced and awarded at a ceremony at 11am at the palace.

The president will lay flowers on the Republic monument in Marsa in the afternoon.