As Pathos draws to an end, people who love and appreciate works of art should brave the weather and visit this exhibition to immerse themselves in beauty and become one with Ebejer’s art.

Ebejer is a full-time artist with an innate passion for sculpturing. In this exhibition, he takes visitors on a journey where ancient Mediterranean myths meet with the enchanting Bavarian forest winter.

Explaining his work in the Camerone - the dining hall, during the Knights of Saint John’s era, and probably the oldest surviving part of the original building designed by Girolamo Cassar – Ebejer brings his pieces to life. Behind all his pieces there is a human story...

Porcelain pieces from the Bavaria collection. Photo: David Carabott

The exhibition is curated by Paolo Giansiracusa and is being held with the collaboration of Heritage Malta at MUŻA, Auberge D'Italie, Merchant's Street, Valletta between 10am and 6pm until Sunday (December 10).

Entrance is free.

More info at http://www.chrisebejer.com or info@muza.org.mt .