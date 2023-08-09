Code of practice for employment agencies

I refer to the article entitled ‘Indians paying thousands for non-existent jobs in Malta’ (July 3).

It is indeed sad such things occur on a regular basis in Malta. However, there is a legal notice regulating employment agencies in Malta. According to an information note on the website of the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, employment services (for which a licence is required) include:

• Keeping an employment register of applicants for employment-job seekers.

• Recruitment consultancy services – placing of advertisement, interviewing, selecting and job seekers.

• Temping services – temping services are not permissible for government departments, parastatal bodies and for companies in which the government has a controlling interest.

• Recruitment services (outside Malta) – all services relating to the recruitment for employment outside Malta, including offshore, of persons who remain domiciled in Malta.

• Other services – for example, placing advertisements for job seekers, when there is no specific vacancy in view.

The law is very specific in that job seekers are not to be charged any fees by companies and individuals offering employment services. As such, the fees being charged to job seekers and job candidates are against the law.

There are a large number of employment agencies that operate according to the law in Malta but there are also a number which are flouting the law. This latter group may be split into two categories – there are agencies that are operating with a licence given by the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations and there are agencies that are charging fees to job seekers and job candidates.

There needs to be law enforcement to stop such practices.

Two years ago, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry set up a business section for employment agencies. It has drafted a code of practice for employment agencies. Its intention is to promote this among employment agencies and employers. Our expectation is that employers only make use of those agencies that commit themselves to such a code.

Lawrence Zammit, chair, Employment Agencies Business Section, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry – Valletta

Bank profit and service

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I congratulate HSBC for its financial performance. In its statement, one of the reasons for such a success was cost discipline.

This is surely evident to the people of Żabbar. Every banking service available before in the bank, situated in a central position, has been withdrawn by relinquishing the premises. All that is left is an ATM. This has caused great inconvenience to its numerous clients.

Maybe another €30 million investment could be instrumental in acquiring new adequate premises for a new bank in the near future.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar