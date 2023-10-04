Epilepsy genetic diagnostic testing

In connection with the latest controversy of people applying for social benefits to which they were not entitled, while claiming to suffer from the neurological disorder of epilepsy, I think that there is a better way to control this abuse in future.

Doctors rely heavily on the declarations made by the individual who is claiming that he/she is suffering from chronic epilepsy. There is an alternative way to find out if genetic epilepsy is caused by monogenetic or multiple genes conditions. The test is next-generation sequencing technologies. I do not know if this country has the capability or expertise to carry out genome sequencing locally but blood or mouth swab samples can be sent abroad and analysis report results received within weeks.

Besides ensuring that further abuses are curtailed, it prevents the overprescriptions of unnecessary and useless drugs until hitting the jackpot. If one drug is not affective then on to another drug not really knowing what caused the fit in the first place.

The increased knowledge about causative genetic variants has had a major impact on diagnosis of genetic epilepsies and has already been translated into treatment recommendations for hundreds of genes identified to be associated with epilepsy syndromes, which can be analysed using next-generation sequencing techniques.

Genetic testing should be a common practice for clinical diagnosis of epilepsy syndromes.

The cost of epilepsy genetic diagnostic testing would be self-justified by the avoidance of unnecessary medication.

Victor Farrugia – Attard

Transparent pricing

Why do the Maltese not benefit from the Omnibus Directive the same way as other EU citizens do?

I have visited Malta and Gozo with my family twice this year. During our first visit, in May, we were charmed by Gozo and have decided to come back in August.

Prices were given without the “lowest in 30 days price”. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One aspect of shopping we found curious. Those were sale and discount prices that were presented without the “lowest in 30 days price”. As an EU citizen, I have found those annotations useful. Whether it was a washing machine or oil, I was able to check if this is a genuinely good offer or something the seller does every weekend.

I have even checked if Malta had some extra transition period for the implementation of this directive, but no.

Why do Maltese let their retailers go around the regulations that could save them money?

Michał Duszak – Warsaw, Poland

There is no free lunch

Just read this article in The Guardian: ‘All aboard! Can Luxembourg’s free public transport help save the world?’ It describes in great detail Luxembourg’s wonderful attempt to get people out of their cars with free public transport. Would love to try it out.

But, well through the article, it comes out that people are not getting out of their cars. And two major reasons are: lowest petrol price in Europe and all parking is free. Sounds too much like Malta. You can’t change people’s habits without both the stick and carrot.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar