The Granaries ‘relocated’

An advert featuring André Rieu’s concert on September 1 and 2 indicated the venue as The Granaries, Valletta. Since when have the Granaries moved from Floriana to Valletta?

Is it possible that the organisers, who I presume to be Maltese, are not aware that the Granaries are not part of Valletta? Do they need to be told about such a minor thing but undoubtedly important. If in doubt, the least they could do was ask. But, maybe, they think they know it all.

Hopefully, the organisers, deem it fit to apologise for this stupid blunder.

While on the subject of the Granaries, concerts are being held very frequently there, some with entrance free, others at a high price. While wishing Rieu’s concert to be a great success, I cannot but think of the residents who have to endure, whether they like it or not, the inconvenience every time there is an event; the huge amount of litter that is left behind; the noise until late; and, last but not least, the damage being done to the Granaries.

A packed Granaries for the concert. Photo: TEC

A pertinent question is: who is responsible for the upkeep of the Granaries? The local council, when asked, said the Granaries does not fall under its remit.

One other thing. Who is responsible for placing a good amount of mobile toilets under residents’ balconies? Who gave orders for mobile toilets to be placed on the parvis of the church? Did the organisers seek the local council’s advise?

But, as it is being said, perhaps local councils are there for customer care only.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Banking history

For posterity’s sake, and also making use of Times of Malta’s excellent archival records, I wish to share with potentially interested readers recent research findings by my colleague, Roy Clinton, from Gibraltar (like me a former banker, enamoured of our mutual love for banking history, and PhD candidate at the University of Leicester) about the banking situation there during the period 1800-1850 where institutional systems in our two countries, including in finance and administration, were indeed both similar and distinct.

The main finding would appear to be that of the existence then of a bank with the interesting name of Bank of Gibraltar and Malta. The UK National Archives refer to its existence in their documents C16/414/G40 and BT31/749/278BC. The bank was incorporated in 1863 and wound up in 1867.

The short livelihood of this bank would possibly suggest mainly speculative intentions. Businessmen Frederick Huth and Anthony Gibbs, both probably Mancunians, engaged in trade with it of merchant banking and bills of exchange characteristics. In fact, Manchester Chamber of Commerce records suggest that cotton trade was heavy with Gibraltar.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara