The fans of gambling are interested in choosing reliable institutions to play at. Those that use original software, conduct games honestly with good returns, pay out winnings without a hitch, protect players' data, and offer favourable conditions for customers can be found at Australian online casino list and are most popular among gamblers. Such conditions correspond to the entertainment platforms that have received a licence for the gambling business. Their distinctive sign is the icon of the regulator and the link to the original licence.

Among the large number of countries issuing licences for the gambling business, one of the most authoritative is Malta. This State is a gambling industry's largest and most developed centre. Here, for the first time in Europe, operators of gambling licences were offered. Remote Gaming Regulations S.L. 438.04 is the primary document regulating this sphere, and the regulatory authority is the Malta Gaming Authority. Gamblers worldwide fully trust aggregators with the indication of the MGA regulator. Gambling companies with the best mobile casinos consider obtaining a licence from the MGA as one of the most prestigious and reliable options for solving the problem of legalization. Although Malta is a small island state between Sicily and North Africa, taxes from the gambling market bring about €80 million a year to the local treasury.

The goals of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) are to protect minors and at-risk players, protect players' rights, promote responsible gaming in a safe environment, ensure the integrity of games and gaming devices, and prevent criminal activity in the gaming industry. The MGA's activities include:

Researching various aspects of gaming Issuing gaming and lottery licences Monitoring licenced games Collecting gaming taxes on behalf of the government Supporting charitable purposes Ensuring that the sector contributes to the development of the country.

Acquiring a casino licence from the MGA is a complicated matter. The organization emphasizes fair play, player privacy and player safety. In addition, the organization usually assigns professional auditors to check casino platforms before issuing a licence. Indeed, the MGA deserves a reputation as one of the best authorities in the gambling industry.

There are four classes of gambling permits in casinos with a Malta licence

Gambling companies are entitled to obtain permits of these four types (classes): Class I: a certificate of this type allows casinos that provide customers with a game of video emulators based on a random number generator: pokies, card and table games, and other entertainment. Type I casinos are especially in demand.

Class II: licence issued to online betting platforms extends to bookmaker's offices. If the web casino decides to expand services and add sports betting, in addition to the existing permit, it must get a document Class II.

Class III: permit that gives the right to organize poker rooms, lottery draws, and other entertainment requiring player interaction.

Class IV: issued to suppliers and organizers of gambling, i.e., B2B operators, such as those supplying hardware or software, hosting management.

The validity period of any category of online casino with a licence in Malta (MGA) is five years. The verification and authorization procedure is the most complicated process for the owner of a standard casino and regulatory authorities. The island nation's government is attentive to the gambling industry, so each company passes the most rigorous selection and verification. Getting a gaming licence in Malta takes three to four months, and one needs to pay a pretty tidy sum, especially if one wants to get a Class I licence. However, most operators go for it because, having received permission from the MGA for the first time, they can forget the problems for many years. Safe casinos quickly become known around the world. A good casino must prepare thoroughly before applying for permission to play real money games.

A gambling licence from the MGA is issued to companies that fulfill the following conditions

Registration of the company in an offshore territory and a permanent brand representation in Malta

A telephone line for communication with clients and partners at the specified address

Provision of a detailed business plan that includes a description of the project, payback period, and profit margins. Financial and marketing strategies must also be presented

Providing information about the owners, legal persons, and employees. The package documentation should include passports, references, and letters of recommendation for hired staff

Presentation of technical documentation showing that the casino has organized a quality security system, customer data storage services, software, anti-virus programs, and hacking protection systems.

Documentation relating to the operation of the online establishment must be provided in English to the supervisory organization.

If all the conditions are met, the operator of the gambling establishment runs the platform in test mode for 60 days to check the site in practice. If the demo run is successful, the company is granted a licence. The Malta Gambling Authority conducts an additional check on the institution's activities at the end of 12 and 36 months. The regulator enters into a monitoring agreement with an independent third party.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/