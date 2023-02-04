‘Lovers’ cards’ from Italy and France are the main exhibits on display at the Gozo Philatelic Society showcase at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria. The cards have been purposely set up to mark Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Along the years, the GPS section at Il-Ħaġar has covered a wide range of topics, including thematic stamps, historic documents and tangentially philatelic material which have attracted a big volume of visitors.

Vintage postcards are among the most popular exhibits with visitors. The designs and photographs may have even appeared too daring at the beginning of the 20th century. Some of them are colourised by hand since colour printing was too expensive. Photography was still in the black and white stages.

The show is open to visitors seven days a week, between 9am and 5pm, until March.

Entrance is free. Moreover, free copies of the GPS quarterly periodical are available at Il-Ħaġar.