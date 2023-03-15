Caffe Moak Luxol comfortably won their second honour of the season when they managed to lift the Louis Borg Cup to add to their Super Cup success.

This was Luxol’s fourth triumph in this competition’s history with their last success being back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016.

With a superior performance and better shooting in the latter part of the first game in the final series against ARMS Depiro, the Violets took a commanding 20-point lead after the first game and then managed to extend it even further with a notable streak in the second quarter of the second game.

Depiro had a very sprightly start to the final series when they quickly raced to a 9-0 lead after four minutes of play and forcing Luxol to request an early time-out.

Skipper Claire Ciantar (37% shooting, eight rebounds) set the Mtarfa side going with a jumper followed by a brace of Casey Samuels (14 points, seven rebounds, five steals) hoops from inside the paint and a Julia Xerri (two assists, five rebounds) lay-up.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...