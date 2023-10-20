Visiting a Spanish-speaking country is a wonderful way of learning the language. This kind of activity helps you understand the country’s historical background, immerse in the culture and constantly communicate with native speakers.

If you want to boost your language skills, start considering learning Spanish in Madrid. Spain is an interesting country full of history and tourist attractions that can amaze every person.

The good news about learning Spanish in Madrid is that you do not need a considerable amount of money to travel to Spain and enjoy Madrid's cultural and historical gems. Learn how to plan to explore this thrilling city on a budget and discover the most exciting activities you can do for free.

Prado Museum

Prado Museum is necessary if you go to Madrid. This place is part of the Golden Triangle of Art and offers a beautiful collection of Spanish, Italian, and Flemish art pieces.

If you want to enjoy the works of famous artists such as Velazquez, Goya, and El Greco, plan the visit since you would need significant time to cover it all.

A small secret? You can visit this famous museum free from Monday to Saturday from 6 pm to 8 pm and on Sundays from 5pm to 7pm.

Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum

This museum is another part of the Triangle of Art. Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum has a fantastic collection of paintings from the Middle Ages to the late 20th century. Here, you can admire the creations of famous artists such as Monet, Picasso, and Chagall.

Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is located in Paseo del Prado, and you can visit it free on Mondays from 12pm to 4pm.

Palacio de Cristal

Reina Sofia Museum

This is the last museum of the Golden Triangle of Art. Here, you will be able to see the magnificent Spanish contemporary art. This valuable collection includes pieces of art by Dalí and Picasso.

Reina Sofia Museum is on Santa Isabel Street, 52, and you can visit this fantastic place free on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7pm to 9pm and on Sundays from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts

This museum was established in the 18th century and boasts an art collection from the 15th to the 20th century. San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts allows you to see in first person the works of icons such as El Greco, Sorolla, and Goya, among other unique artists.

If you want to visit this famous museum, remember that it is closed in August and you can see it free every Wednesday.

Museum of the Americas

The Museum of The Americas has a collection of archaeology and ethnography of the entire continent of America that goes from Prehistory to the present. You can enjoy the unique historical pieces and its astonishing cloister during this visit.

This fascinating museum is located at Avenida Reyes Católicos, six, and you can visit it free on Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm and on Thursdays from 2pm to 7pm.

Madrid Río Park

If you are a fan of nature and looking for a tranquil escape from the bustling city life, Madrid Río Park is an absolute heaven. This sprawling green oasis is a popular spot for relaxation and offers many activities for people of all ages and interests.

Madrid Río Park offers a wide range of sports facilities and recreational opportunities. Whether you are a jogger cyclist or simply enjoy a stroll, the park boasts well-maintained paths and trails that wind through its beautiful landscapes, providing a refreshing and invigorating experience.

However, that is not all! Madrid Río Park has also been recognized as a hub of cultural events and music festivals. Throughout the year, the park hosts a variety of performances, concerts, and art exhibitions, attracting locals and tourists alike.

Unlike many other recreational areas in the city, this park offers a beautiful day out while keeping your budget intact. Admission to the park is free, and the various amenities and activities available are reasonably priced, making it accessible to everyone.

El Rastro

El Rastro, located in the heart of Madrid, is a vibrant and bustling open-air flea market that promises an unforgettable experience for all who visit. This market is a treasure to explore with its eclectic array of stands offering an impressive variety of handmade items, clothing, jewelry, and antiques.

As you step into El Rastro, a kaleidoscope of colors and an intoxicating blend of scents and sounds will greet you. Every Sunday, the market comes alive with a vibrant energy as locals and tourists flock to its bustling stalls.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or simply looking for a unique souvenir, El Rastro guarantees a memorable and rewarding shopping experience.

Royal Palace of Madrid

If you have a fascination for royalty and a penchant for history, visiting the majestic Royal Palace in Spain is an absolute must. This iconic landmark is a testament to the grandeur and luxury of the Spanish monarchy.

The Royal Palace offers a variety of options for visitors to explore its magnificent surroundings. While you can admire the palace's stunning exterior every day, Wednesdays present a unique opportunity to delve deeper into its rich history.

However, the Royal Palace is not just a place of historical significance; it also offers breathtaking views and stunning gardens to explore. The Sabatini gardens, adjacent to the palace, provide a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling city.

Remember to bring your camera, as the Royal Palace and its surroundings offer countless opportunities for capturing stunning photographs.

Madrid is a wonderful place to enjoy the entertaining city, historical attractions, and natural relaxing places. The best thing is that you can enjoy every corner of the Spanish capital without overspending.

So, why are you waiting? Buy your tickets, plan your trip, learn the language, and enjoy Spanish culture.