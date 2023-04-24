THEATRE

Il-Kap tal-Oppożizzjoni

A play on Maltese politics, written and directed by Mario Philip Azzopardi, is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta between April 28 and 30.

The play, produced by the Manoel and Staġun Teatru Malti, is certified 14+.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.

La Traviata

Verdi’s opera La Traviata will be staged at the Aurora Theatre in Gozo on April 28 as part of the OPERA+Weekend, a three-day cultural bonanza organised by Gaulitana: A Festival of Music (see also the music section).

The opera which features flamboyant choruses, parties and heart-wrenching arias sees a cast led by Ekaterina Bakanova and Francesco Meli in a production directed by Enrico Castiglione under the baton of Colin Attard.

For more information and bookings, visit www.teatruaurora.com.

Chair

Chair by Edward Bond is being staged again at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from April 28 to 30.

The play, produced by Adrian Buckle and certified 16+, is a trip to an apocalyptic future; one where family means nothing and people are divested of their humanity. It is a future where humanity becomes a product and life becomes a new version of Auschwitz. And what difference can a chair make in such a future?

Directed by Clive Judd and with a set design by Romualdo Moretti, the cast features Erica Muscat, Ann-Marie Buckle, Alex Weenink and Faye Paris.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Ann-Marie Buckle in Chair. Photo: Christine J. Muscat-Azzopardi

Pastażuni – Tikber u Titnitten

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting a stand-up comedy in Maltese intended for adults only (18+). It portrays a guy who’s looking back at his upbringing and sexual experiences, from the very first rude words at school to his first relationships as an adult. He’s perfectly aware he learned things the wrong way, but now that he is a father himself, how can he teach his son properly?

The comedy is written and directed by Joseph Galea, aided by unpublished poems by Trevor Żahra and original records by Ċikku l-Poplu (aka Alex Vella Gregory).

This project builds on Pastażuni, a project commissioned by Notte Bianca in 2022, based on an idea by Antoine Farrugia.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

EMOJI: My Emotions

The Manoel’s TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme is collaborating with Moveo Dance Company to bring a combination of projected digital animation and dance to promote social and emotional learning in primary schoolchildren.

The show, suitable for children aged 5+, will be held on April 29 and 30 at 10 and 11.30am.

For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Wonderland Wives

MADC is staging the comedy Wonderland Wives by Buddy Thomas at the MADC Playhouse in Santa Venera again on April 28 and 29.

The show is a twisted fairy tale featuring the beloved characters of Cinderella, Belle, Alice, Snow White and Prince Charming, whose happily-ever-after story has gone terribly awry.

Directed by Francesca Briffa, the play stars Pia Zammit, Jean Pierre Busuttil, Joe Depasquale, Kate De Cesare, Stefan Farrugia and Stephen Oliver.

All shows, suitable for an audience aged over 14, start at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit madc.com.mt.

Arti

Albert Marshall has translated Yasmina Reza’s award-winning play and directing its theatrical adaptation at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, from April 28 to 30.

The comedy, which delves into the age-old question "What exactly is art?” stars Mikhail Basmadjian, Sean Buhagiar and Ray Calleja.

Arti forms part of the Strada Stretta Programme within the Cultural Programme of the Valletta Cultural Agency. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

On the Other Hand, We’re Happy

Chiara Hyzler is again directing a play above love, hope and redemption at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from April 27 to 29.

Written by award-winning playwright Daf James, On the Other Hand, We’re Happy plot follows a young couple who dream of adopting. When an unforeseen turn of events upends their goals, plans must be adjusted.

The cast stars Bettina Paris, Anton Saliba and Sandie Von Brockdorff.

For tickets and more information, visit tnd.com.mt.

Bettina Paris and Anton Saliba in On the Other Hand, We're Happy.

MUSIC

Divine Harmony: A Sacred Music Afternoon

Soprano Gabrielle Portelli

Emerging soprano Gabrielle Portelli will be accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa during a lunchtime concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on April 25 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes works by Mozart, Bach, Franck, Handel, Mascagni and Morricone.

Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue, by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

On April 27, the AFM Brass Quintet perform Joyful Sounds at Lunchtime, a programme of light classics and popular works at the Villa Rundle Gardens.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music – a month-long cultural bonanza – runs throughout April.

Entrance to all events is free. For more info, visit gaulitanus.com.

Christus Resuscitatus Vivicat

The Malta Police Force Band is performing in a vocal and instrumental concert of sacred music at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on April 25 at 7.30pm. Proceeds will go in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The concert is being held on the occasion of the 100 years anniversary of the Police Band’s foundation, with the collaboration of the Valletta local council and St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation.

Led by band conductor Anthony Cassar, the concert will feature soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena, tenor Charles Vincenti, violinist Mario Ciantar, cellist Kristina Dimic, harpist Lydia Buttigieg and organist Chris Rolè, and the choir Cappella Musicale Ceciliana.

The concert is being held under the direction of Joe Dimech.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Brahms Today

The Malta Society of Arts in Valletta is hosting a concert inspired by Brahms’s music and featuring the Ensemble Des Equilibres on April 28 at 7pm.

The ensemble will play music by top contemporary French composers Nicolas Bacri, Graciane Finzi and Philippe Hersant which echoes Brahms's sonatas. Their creations will be played by Agnès Pyka (violin) and Laurent Wagschal (piano).

Entrance is free and no booking is required.

For more information, visit artsmalta.org.

Valletta Resounds: The Caravaggio Experience

St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and Udjenza are producing a new concert as part of the Valletta Resounds series, which strings together Malta’s cultural heritage with theatrical storytelling and timeless classical music.

Titled The Caravaggio Experience, the concert is being performed weekly inside the oratory, which is adorned with Caravaggio's masterpieces.

Critically acclaimed Maltese musicians under the musical direction of Jacob Portelli are at the helm of the site-specific performance, bringing to life the works of baroque masters such as Vivaldi and Bach, along with the sound of sacred Maltese music by composer Francesco Azzopardi and more. They are accompanied by sopranos Dorothy Bezzina and Dorothy Baldacchino.

The concert is woven harmoniously with tales of the Knights of St John narrated by Jeremy Grech.

A highlight of The Caravaggio Experience is the music score for the atmospheric light installation on details of the master's paintings.

The concert is being performed weekly on Fridays until June 21 at 6.30pm, with ticket holders being granted exclusive after-hours access to the Co-Cathedral at 6pm.

Alongside its majestic architecture, visitors may also enjoy rare, centuries-old tapestries that will be exhibited inside the Co-Cathedral from May 5 to June 24, following a 16-year-long restoration project.

Tickets may be purchased from www.showshappening.com.

For more information visit www.udjenza.com.

Soprano Dorothy Baldacchino. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

MISCELLANEOUS

Il-Festa tal-Festi

The Malta Community Chest Fund is organising a weekend of activities for all the family celebrating Maltese culture and recreating the village festa atmosphere at the Verdala Palace Gardens between April 28 and 30.

There will be light installations, food and live performances, besides walk-through exhibitions, various masterclasses and interactive workshops.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Malta International Fireworks Festival

The Malta Fireworks Festival returns this week, starting off at Grand Harbour on April 24, in Żabbar on the 25th, in St Paul’s Bay’s on the 26th, in Mellieħa on the 27th, in Grand Harbour again on the 28th and on the 29th in Nadur. The grand finale will be held in Grand Harbour on April 30.

Local and foreign fireworks factories will take part. For all the details, visit maltafireworksfestival.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Drawing with Fire

Antoine Paul Camilleri is exhibiting a series of pyrographs at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta.

For this technique, the artist makes us of a heated tool to etch lines in the composition, thus bringing it close in conception to the traditional etching process in which acid, instead of fire, is used to eat away the material. One essentially draws with fire on the panel, somehow bringing together the act of creation and destruction.

The 27 artworks are all thematically linked to Valletta, a theme very central to the oeuvre of the artist’s father, the late Antoine Camilleri, a giant of Maltese 20th-century modernism.

Drawing with Fire runs until April 29. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for more information and opening hours.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Valletta VI by Antoine Paul Camilleri

Everyday People

London-based Maltese artist Iella (Daniela Attard) is holding her fifth solo exhibition at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

Everyday People features 15 years worth of work made at life drawing sessions mainly at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta and at various other life drawing sessions in London and elsewhere.

The exhibition runs until April 29. For more information, visit the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

10-Minute Sketch of Female Nude From Behind, by Iella. Photo courtesy of the artist

Memories

An exhibition by Joanne Mizzi is being held at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali.

Mizzi's art focuses primarily on the cultural aesthetics of Malta, depicting traditional architecture, iconic locations and traditional items. Her drawings provide a glimpse into the past, taking viewers on a journey through time and inviting them to reflect on their personal histories and memories. I

This collection also includes a set of drawings representing old Maltese decimal coins and vintage commercial posters.

Memories is on until April 29. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

An untitled artwork by Joanne Mizzi

Facelift

Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta is hosting an exhibition by Deborah Musù until April 30.

Facelift features 24 paintings which symbolise the artist's life during the past four years, including difficult moments and new beginnings.

There are paintings in pen and ink technique, in charcoal and pencil, which represent Musu's difficult times and those in vibrant colors, painted in acrylics, mixed media and watercolour, representing her most positive outlook towards life.

For more information and opening hours, visit the cultural centre's Facebook page.

My Sailing Boats by Deborah Musù

Untitled

Mark Geoffrey Muscat is showcasing a new collection of watercolours of land and seascapes in what is his third solo exhibition at The Phoenicia in Floriana.

Untitled comprises 26 watercolours that perfectly encapsulate Muscat’s style and technique, one that has matured over the 16 years in which he has exhibited his work.

The exhibition, curated by Charlene Vella, is open until May 2 at The Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

Marsaxlokk by Mark Geoffrey Muscat

My Journey Through Nature

Audrey Mercieca is exploring public places by looking at the natural, built and social landscape of Malta and Gozo in her latest exhibition, currently on at the Valletta local council premises in Republic Square.

Through the media of watercolour and oils, she explores the relationship between human beings and the environment. She particularly likes to paint en plein-air and the ‘alla prima’ method gives her that deliberate, spontaneous approach.

Mercieca is also exhibiting another aspect of her oeuvre, classical portraiture and figurative painting. Another theme she explores is self-portraits with floral motifs.

My Journey Through Nature, curated by Louis Laganà, is on until May 2.

San Dimitri Chapel by Audrey Mercieca

Outset

Outset is the debut exhibition for two artists, Massimo Dimech and Steve Sciberras, who have been painting landscapes en plein air for the last four years.

Curated by Marika Azzopardi, the exhibition showcases their individual style in which they try to recapture Malta’s idyllic locations.

The exhibition is hosted by the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, runs until May 4.

Bajtar by Steve Scicluna

Where Are We all Going

Retired consultant paediatrician Carol Jaccarini has always been interested in history, archaeology, literature and the arts and has published a book entitled Ir-Razzett - The Maltese Farmhouse, besides other academic papers.

His latest pursuit is the study and sketching of the wild flora of our islands. He was personally invited by artist Anton Calleja to join life classes at Baħrija but these have stopped in the meantime. Over the years, he had followed courses with Jason Lu, the late Harry Alden and Winston Hassall in portraiture, still life and watercolour painting techniques.

His latest exhibition finds Jaccarini exploring different themes.

Where Are We all Going, hosted by Art..e Gallery, in Victoria, runs until May 5. The artworks can be viewed Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 12.15pm or by appointment on 9980 4774.

Where Are We All Going? by Carol Jaccarini

Bottled Time

Maltese artist Henry Falzon’s latest exhibition, Bottled Time, explores themes that the local art-loving public has grown to expect of him – oils and pastels that celebrate the transparency of the sea and the life beneath it, often from a very high vantage point that glorifies the vastness of this huge body of water that surrounds Malta and that is integral to the local way of life.

The choice of title does not relate to repression, it is not a metaphor for negative containment, for bottled-up feelings but to reminiscing and bringing up the memories to savour them like a bottle of vintage wine.

Bottled Time, hosted by Camilleri Paris Mode, Rabat, runs until May 6.

Read the Times of Malta review of the exhibition here.

Immersed by Henry Falzon

From Chaos We are Borne

Karl Fröman's latest collection, From Chaos We are Borne, connects the chaotic elements of our development and the order that gives it life, with plays on literature from Ayn Rand, Merleau-Ponty, and back to Carl Jung.

The Swedish-born artist remarks that he can’t help but feel that the roles of the artists are plagued by confusion; a long stumble through all the immense changes to be endured, while trying to escape from disorder.

His figurative works put themselves in a realm on the fringe of neo-realism, having roots in the Florentine and Dutch tradition.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon for Art Sweven, is on at Mqabba’s Il-Kamra ta' Fuq until May 7.

An untitled work by Karl Fröman

Turning Tables

A collaborative exhibition in which sculptor Francesca Balzan and book and paper artist Glen Calleja engage with artworks from MUŻA’s reserve collection is on until May 7.

The visitor is led through four distinct chambers at the museum, each detailing nuanced narratives about what goes on around tables in our daily lives.

Turning Tables references the exhibition hall’s former use as the auberge's dining room, where tables were once the principal feature.

Balzan and Calleja draw on the museum’s past, evoke it, confront it in an attempt at provoking reflections about art practice, curation and conservation today. All is played out in the key of disruption and is meant to reframe, in playful provocation, national patrimony and the ecosystem that surrounds it.

MUŻA is open daily, including weekends and public holidays, from 10am to 6pm. Learn more about the exhibition here.

Turning Tables is the final stage of a multi-year project, supported by Arts Council Malta.

Irregularity

J.P. Migneco (b. 1989), an artist who lives and works in Malta, is holding an exhibition at Valletta Contemporary until May 6.

Titled Irregularity, the exhibition features a series of artworks that explore the relationship between natural and artificial environments. The body of work involves a process of reinterpreting landscapes that are found near coastal areas in Malta, through the use of photography, drawing, digital media and painting.

The theme of this project delves into notions related to urbanisation and the advancement of technology. Therefore, the work attempts to evoke issues related to human-environment interaction in the digital age.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 2 to 7pm. For more information, look up the gallery's Facebook page and website.

Rituals of Passage

Valletta Contemporary is displaying the result of a co-creative project between Ryan Falzon, Aaron Bezzina, Alexandra Fraser, Yasmine Akondo, Mladen Hadžić, and Stefan Kolgen.

Rituals are part of everyday life. During times of distress, they give comfort. The title is based on the fact that rituals can bring one from one stage to another physically and mentally. Post-COVID rituals can help one find balance in a disrupted society where attention to mental health and well-being has become important.

The artists created the works with the exhibition space in mind, presenting them in such a way that they interact with each other and that they challenge the viewer, offering context for the audience to create their own story.

Rituals of Passage, curated by Ann Laenen and Stefan Kolgen, closes on May 6. During the opening weekend some works will be accompanied by a performance and a discussion session about the meaning of rituals will be organised, followed by a meet and greet with the artists.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 2 to 7pm. For more information, look up the gallery's Facebook page and website.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Esprit Barthet – A Life of Colour

Il-Ħaġar, Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria is hosting a retrospective exhibition of Esprit Barthet (1919-1999).

Curated by Nicoline Sagona, the landmark exhibition is showcasing Barthet’s famous ‘rooftops’ series, as well as his well-known portrait paintings and experimental styles throughout his career.

The exhibition runs until May 22. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Rooftops (1969) by Esprit Barthet. Photo: Peter Bartolo Parnis

The New Gothic

Local contemporary artist Ġulja Holland, renowned for thought-provoking and politically engaged practice, is holding her fourth solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Entitled A New Gothic, it is her largest boday of work to date, produced over three years, and draws on timely themes such as the anthropocene, eco-anxiety, and gender issues, challenging viewers to engage with the complexities of our world and to question their own place within it.

Curated by Andrew Borg Wirth, the collaborative project will also see Holland overlap with local and international artists, academics and practitioners from across disciplines including Charlie Cauchi and Rieko Whitfield (UK).

For more information, visit the Spazju Kreattiv website or the artist's Facebook page.

Mother and Child by Ġulja Holland

Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition 2023

Joseph Barbara and Bruno Eke of Simpli International are holding a second contemporary art exhibition at the two galleries of the Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s, between April 29 and June 1.

Fifty works have been selected for this exhibition, representing a wide spectrum of Nigerian art executed by well-established and new young artists.

The styles differ from traditional African art to avantgarde modern paintings, with figurative, abstract and surreal themes.

There will also be two other exhibitions, one starting on June 2 until June 22, and the other from June 23 to July 16.

The works are by Nigerian artists based in Nigeria and from the country’s diaspora. Artists from the UK, the US and other parts of the world are also participating.

The aim of the exhibitions is to promote cultural exchange and deepen the relationship and friendship between Nigeria and Malta.

The Union by Gbenga Ayiboye

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Chinese Zodiac Sign Exhibition

The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the China Arts and Entertainment Group, is presenting an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac sign of the rabbit which is this year’s sign.

With the aim to promote an understanding of China’s traditional culture and its connections with local tourism, the exhibition showcases how this particular zodiac sign is transmitted in various cultural facets of different Chinese regions.

Colourful illustrations portray how this rich heritage is passed on through the creation of costumes and dance, opera, silk fabric designs, ceramics, lanterns, pencils, paper-cutting, festive candy and bean flour lamps.

The exhibition is open at the China Cultural Centre at 173, Melita Street, Valletta, until the end of April. Entrance is free. Groups are advised to book in advance through events2023ccc@gmail.com.

Shoah the Holocaust: How Was It Humanly Possible?

The Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta has organised a Holocaust Memorial exhibition which will be displayed at three venues in Malta until June.

The exhibition deals with major historical aspects of the Holocaust, beginning with Jewish life in pre-Holocaust Europe and ending with the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camps across the continent and the remarkable return to life of the survivors.

The display panels feature explanatory texts, with quotes from Jewish victims and survivors, photographs, art documents and videos for eight survivor stories.

The exhibition is open from April 24 to June 4 at the University of Malta, Msida Campus, from Monday to Friday from 7am to 11pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 4.45pm.

For more information, visit shoah.jewishheritagemalta.org/.

