Malta on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya for a “renewable energy” interconnector between the two countries.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Tripoli by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

According to a government statement, the MoU covers “joint cooperation” for the interconnector between the two countries.

During a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Abela also discussed security and economic cooperation between Malta and Libya, the government said.

Abela described the interconnector agreement as a good opportunity for both countries, and said he looks forward to tangible projects in the energy sector that will benefit both countries.

Malta also plans to build a second interconnector with Sicily.

The prime minister said Libya has huge potential when it comes to renewable energy generation. He said Malta ready to act as a green energy hub between Libya and the European Union.

Last year, Libyan press reported the signing of another MoU on “electrical interconnection” and renewable energies.

Abela also spoke about the prospect of improving air links between Malta and Libya, to further facilitate trade.

The prime minister thanked Libya for its efforts to reduce migrant arrivals. He said the cooperation model between Malta and Libya in this regard could also be applied on a European level within the EU.

Abela assured he would continue to work to ensure that Libya remains top of the agenda in both the United Nations and the EU.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri accompanied Abela on his visit.