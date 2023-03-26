A man died on Sunday afternoon after falling off a jet ski in Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay in Gozo, the police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm when police were called for assistance after a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from France, fell of a jet ski in the bay in Qala, Gozo.

The pair were given first aid by a civilian who was in a dinghy nearby and medical assistance was sought because the man had fallen unconscious.

The 27-year-old was given first aid on-site and was taken to the Gozo General Hospital in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that it did not appear that the 25-year-old woman suffered any injuries.

Duty magistrate Brigette Sultana was informed of the case and ordered a magisterial inquiry. A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.