A man was hospitalised on Sunday after inhaling toxic gases while working in a well in the limits of Attard.

The police said the incident happened in the area known as tal-Ħofra at 11.15am.

The man, whose identity is not yet known, fainted in the well and was taken up in an operation by the CIvil Protection Department assisted by the police and a medical team.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. the police are investigating.