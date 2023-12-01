A group of students attending Mariam Al-Batool school in Paola were given a warm welcome at Gozo College Rabat Primary, known as the Happy School, as part of an exchange visit.

Upon their arrival, the students were invited to take part in the school assembly, where students from the Happy School sang the national anthem, followed by a group of Year 5 students who performed a dance.

Mariam Al-Batool school students then sang Il-Bajja tal-Mellieha and a song in Arabic. After the assembly, the children were offered drinks and cheesecakes.

Rabat Primary head of school Lelio Spiteri then accompanied the students to the Cittadella, where they visited the visitors’ centre and explored the surroundings. The students were accompanied by Mariam Al-Batool head of school Brian Vassallo and teachers Sharon Balzan, Ramona Brichni Dalli and Ahmed Alalo.

On behalf of Mariam Al-Batool school, Vassallo presented the Holy Koran to Spiteri as a sign of appreciation and gratitude. Spiteri thanked the students of both schools who, he said, once again reminded us of the importance of collaborating and living together in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect.

This visit will be reciprocated by the Gozitan students, who will be visiting Mariam Al-Batool school during the second scholastic term.