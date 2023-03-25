Medical Association of Malta (MAM) President Martin Balzan was elected vice president of the Standing Committee of European Doctors (CPME) on Saturday.

Balzan will oversee the policy areas of professional practice and health systems until the end of 2024.

He replaces outgoing vice president Dr Marily Passakiotou, who resigned following a change of rules by her national medical association.

Balzan said he was honoured to take up the position.

“I look forward to joining the Board of Directors to serve and contribute to the needs and expectations of European doctors in policy-making," he said.

He has been head of the Maltese delegation to CPME since 2003 and has been rapporteur for the environment since 2014, representing CPME in the Lancet Countdown initiative. His most recent contribution was the development of new, updated policies on air quality and climate change.

Apart from his involvement with MAM, he served as secretary of the Commonwealth Medical Association (2008-2010), president of the UEMS section of Pneumology (2010-2022), and secretary of the European board of Accreditation in pulmonology (2010-2014).

Balzan is the lead respiratory physician at Mater Dei Hospital. He is a senior lecturer at University of Malta Medical School, and Queen Mary University of London Medical School (Barts) Malta Campus, with over 70 scientific contributions to his name, mainly on asthma epidemiology and environmental issues.