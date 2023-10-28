Malta’s development lobby noted its concern about proposals for developments in Outside Development Zones on Saturday, saying ODZ buildings should only be allowed in already committed areas.

In a statement, the Malta Development Association (MDA) said it had “concerns and reservations” about some proposals for commercial buildings in ODZ.

“Regardless of the height and volume of such projects, the MDA firmly believes that commercial buildings should only be permitted in areas designated for them under the relevant local plans. Any development in ODZ should only be carried out in committed areas,” it said, saying such applications risked creating major precedents if approved.

The MDA statement made no reference to specific projects.

However, it comes following a Malta Today report of an application to build a supermarket in a disused ODZ quarry in Marsascala. The application was filed by Retail Marketing Limited, owners of the Welbees supermarket chain, on behalf of development moguls Schembri Barbros.

The MDA’s former president, Sandro Chetcuti, has also spoken criticially of an application to build a supermarket in ODZ land off the Birkirkara bypass, highlighting concerns about some developers getting cut-price ODZ land and then managing to get permits to build on it.

The PA has since received another application to construct a four-storey office block on land right next to that proposed Birkirkara supermarket. The project’s case officer has recommended that the permit be approved.

Without mentioning that application, the MDA said that it was concerned by a case officer’s recommendation, saying it raises questions “about whether this decision aligns with established

planning guidelines and policies.”

The MDA said it believes community facilities such as schools, clinics and hospitals and other such developments should be located within development zones, with exceptions made only when suitable sites cannot be identified.

The MDA said it wished to strongly emphasize “the importance of adhering to development plans and contexts, including existing commitments on the site and those outlined in the relevant Local Plans and Design guidance.

“This rigorous adherence is crucial for preserving the unique character and integrity of Malta's landscape,” it said.