Mgr Jesmond Manicaro has been appointed Episcopal Vicar for Liturgy by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Manicaro was born in Paola in 1964. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and a Licentiate in Pastoral Theology at the University of Malta.

He continued his studies at the Pontifical Liturgical Institute of St Anselmo in Rome, where he earned a Licentiate and Doctorate in Liturgy.

Manicaro was ordained in July of 1991 and has served in the parishes of Żebbuġ, Santa Luċia and Cospicua.

He currently holds pastoral responsibilities as rector of the Church of All Souls (Tal Erwieħ) in Tarxien.

He was also a lecturer at the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta, and has been the delegate of the Archbishop for Liturgy since 2000.

The mission of the Episcopal Vicariate for Liturgy is to oversee the celebration of Mass, the sacraments and other sacramentals, as well as the Hours of the Liturgy.

Its aim is to ensure that an active and fruitful liturgy, considered the source and summit of the life of the Church, is celebrated in the most profound manner across all communities, the Church said in a statement.