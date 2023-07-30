Delicata has announced momentous 20th annual Classic Wine Festival, celebrating two decades of the festival’s resounding success on the Maltese social calendar, attracting wine enthusiasts and visitors from near and far.

Looking back as far as 2002 when the Delicata winery launched Malta’s very first wine happening, who would have thought that the Delicata Classic Wine Festival would be celebrating its special 20th edition this Santa Maria weekend?

Delicata’s much-loved wine extravaganza will be held once again at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on August 11, 12 and 13, each night from 7pm till midnight.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Delicata Classic Wine Festival, we are immensely proud of the journey the winery team has embarked upon,” said company director Mario Delicata.

“This festival has become a true celebration of our passion for winemaking, the local grape harvest, the vibrant spirit of Malta and a testament to the unwavering support of our many loyal customers and the community at large. We look forward to raising a glass with everyone in this milestone edition.”

With over 20 wines to sample, wine remains the star of the show. The selection includes semi-sparkling Frizzantes, the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines, as well as the popular SpritZZers.

Every evening will feature a double bill of top local talent. On Friday, Kersten Graham and Band kicks off and is followed by Kurt Calleja and Band. On Saturday, Jolene Samhan opens for Gianni & RUG. On Sunday, Cash and Band starts and the Spiteri Lucas Band closes the festival in style.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a tempting variety of both Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates prepared by Malta’s top event caterers Il-Kcina, Noodle Box, Grill Street, Chiaro and Il-Forn Ta’ l-Għawdxi.

As well as producing a wide range of quality wines, Malta’s foremost winemaker actively supports the local music, arts, culture and culinary scenes as part of Delicata’s environment, social and governance (ESG) commitment.

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival offers a unique experience. It brings together Malta’s best wines, local culinary talent and live music for the enjoyment of the Maltese people and foreign visitors alike, while creating awareness for sustainable local farming and responsible wine appreciation.

Reliable rides are offered by the festival’s partner UBER and there are private taxis in the vicinity.

The 20th edition of what is truly a community-minded festival will be so much more than a celebration of wine. It is an opportunity to engage with the island’s most awarded winemaker, indulge in Malta’s Mediterranean lifestyle in a fun-loving, safe and festive atmosphere with other like-minded wine and food lovers over three days of togetherness.

Attendance is free but you can sample wine for a fee of €20, which entitles you to a wine purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass to take home.

For more details and prepayment, visit the Delicata webpage https://www.delicata.com/2023-valletta-malta/