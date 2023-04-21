Inclusion minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has suggested that gaslighting should be considered as a form of domestic violence.

Gaslighting is defined as a form of psychological manipulation in which the abuser attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in the victim's mind.

Speaking during a parliament debate on domestic violence, Farrugia Portelli said that gaslighting is a refined tactic that can lead to the manipulation and control of the victim by the aggressor.

“They use language like ‘you are mad’ and ‘you are paranoid’, then when matters escalate and the victim tries to reply, the aggressor claims it was just a joke or says: you are imagining things,” Farrugia Portelli said.

The minister said some countries like the UK have already included gaslighting as a crime punishable by a maximum of five years imprisonment.

“I believe that Malta should also send a strong message against emotional and controlling abuse of a partner,” Farrugia Portelli said.

She urged her parliamentary colleagues to consider including gaslighting as a form of domestic violence, to send a strong message against such acts.

Parliament is currently debating a proposed law that empowers individuals to seek information from the police on domestic violence precedents of their prospective partners.