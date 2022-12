A 32-year-old woman was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Rue D'Argens, Msida, on Friday at 12.30pm.

The police said in a statement that the woman, from Latvia and living in Pieta, was riding a Stigo Valk motorbike.

A 69-year-old from Msida, who was driving a Mazda Demio, was involved in the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.