A 33-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Paola on Monday.

The police said on Tuesday morning the accident happened in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa at 9.45pm.

The victim, who is Indian and lives in Swieqi, was riding a Peugeot Tweet that was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 21-year-old man who lives in Senglea.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.