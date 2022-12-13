A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in a traffic accident in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Salvu Bonanno at 10.45pm.

The victim, a national of Senegal who lives in Msida, was riding a motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit that was being driven by a 23-year-old man who lives in Siġġiewi.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.