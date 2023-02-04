The MSE Equity Total Return Index reached 7,421.809 points, translating into a negligible 0.002% decline. A total of 22 equities were active, six of which headed north, while another 11 closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover almost doubled to €1m, as 149 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index managed to recover its previous week’s decline, as it reached 889.197 points, equivalent to a 0.5% increase. Out of 14 active issues, nine registered gains, while another three declined. The top performer was the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) issue as it closed 4.7% higher at€89. Conversely, the 3.4% MGS 2027 (VI) r closed 1% lower at €101.49.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index added to the previous week’s gain, as it closed 0.2% higher at 1,126.321points. A total of 52 issues were active, 21 of which advanced, while another 17 closed in the red. The 3.25% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2026 Series I issue headed the list of gainers, as it closed 9.9% higher at €94. On the other hand, the 4.5% Izola Bank plc € Unsecured 2025 issue lost 1.9%, ending the week at €101.

Top 10 Market Movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc enjoyed a positive week, having a significant impact on the MSE Index. The equity gained 8.4%, closing at an 11-month high of €0.90 after trading at a weekly low of €0.82. A total 179,557 shares changed ownership across 21 deals, generating €157,254 in turnover.

Retail Conglomerate, PG plc, advanced to the €2.10 price level on Wednesday. The equity posted a 1.9% gain to its share price, as 67,051 shares were dealt five times. Weekly turnover totaled to €138,297.

Malta International Airport plc did not manage to sustain an intra-day high of €5.90 on Thursday, ending the week lower by 0.9% to close at €5.65. This was the outcome of 27 transactions worth €135,676.

A single transaction of just 2,500 Loqus Holdings plc (LQS) shares on Wednesday pushed the share price 10.5% higher, making the IT equity the best performer during the week. LQS ended the week at €0.21.

Malta Properties Company plc was also active on four separate occasions in which 4,127 shares were negotiated. The equity closed the week at €0.46, posting a gain of 1.3%.

Meanwhile, APS Bank plc (APS) started off the week in negative territory. The share price continued to decline after the bank announced that it incurred an administrative penalty by the FIAU. APS ended the week at €0.60, lower by 3.2%. This was the result of 5 deals involving 6,673 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc joined the list of losers as six deals worth a total of €27,790 resulted in a 2.8% drop in price, to close at €7.00.

In the property sector, MIDI plc registered a negative 8.2% movement in share price. This was the outcome of 40,500 shares executed across two deals. The equity finished the week at €0.27.

The telecommunications operator, GO plc, ended the week at €2.72, translating to a 1.5%, or €0.04 decline in share price. A total of eight transactions worth €54,536 were executed.

The share price of MedservRegis plc lost 4.5%, to finish the week at €0.75. A sole deal of 1,785 shares was executed.

Company Announcements

The board of directors of HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that they are scheduled to meet on February 21, 2023. The board of directors will approve the group’s and the bank’s final audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and consider the declaration or otherwise of a final dividend to be recommended to the bank’s annual general meeting.

During the week, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) issued an enforcement notice to APS Bank plc, following the conclusion of a compliance examination carried out on the Bank in 2020. The enforcement notice includes an administrative penalty of €228,706. The bank has taken note of the findings, which largely relate to legacy matters. While noting also that the administrative penalty has no material impact on its financial performance, the bank informs that it will not be lodging an appeal to the notice or penalty.

The board of directors of Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that they are scheduled to meet on March 22, 2023 to discuss and approve the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Furthermore, they will consider the declaration of a dividend, if any to be recommended to the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Loqus Holdings plc announced that the annual general meeting of the company has been held on January 31, 2023. All resolutions on the agenda were approved.

