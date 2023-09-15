Historically, Malta has been at the receiving end of confrontations in the struggle for control and domination due to its location in the centre of the Mediterranean.

It swiftly transitioned successfully to its current status as a sovereign, independent State and proudly engaged as a member of the European Union, the Commonwealth and various other forms of international relations.

It secured this status despite its smallness and limited capability in size, scale, personnel and resources compared to other larger and better-endowed countries.

One measure of Malta’s success is how it has navigated away from decades of being a society of emigrants, desperately looking for work and futures beyond its shores, to one of immigrants, who have helped to address the many needs and gaps in the local labour market.

However, not all places of work in Malta reflect this transition; some appear to be less open and welcoming to non-Maltese born than others. It is time for Malta to embrace its cosmopolitanism and multicultural reality with pride and conviction.

Ironically, Malta has been a voice for the voiceless and for small States in various international fora, regularly seen as a small nation that repeatedly punches above its weight. However, these glowing credentials are not necessarily reflected in the domestic sphere.

For instance, Malta is the only EU member state where one does not yet find Maltese citizens of Black origin serving in government ministries, regardless of their qualifications and academic excellence.

This situation may not be a coincidence.

Foreign nationals who have become Maltese citizens over the years via naturalisation are systematically being checkmated out of the entire raft of governmental institutions. The trend remains unchanged despite Malta’s contemporary profile as a cosmopolitan and multicultural nation.

Naturalised citizens find themselves shortchanged compared to their Maltese-born counterparts. Such practices of subtle racism clash with Malta’s advocacy for democracy, equity, justice and fairness. Its promotion and clamour for good governance externally are yet to be reflected internally within its civil service.

The most successful settler nations, such as the US, Canada and Australia, are cosmopolitan and multicultural. They noted the vast potential of immigrants and created opportunities for their inclusion and advancement in their new country.

Fortunately, Malta has the same potential to advance its remit domestically and globally, both economically and politically.

Thousands of naturalised Maltese from all walks of life live among us without intending to leave Malta. However, Malta leaders have yet to realise this current situation. Or are they, perhaps, somewhat naïve or lack the political will and conviction to explore this untapped potential?

Malta has changed. A lot. Its public institutions must now respect and proudly embrace this transformation and have it reflected within its civil service. Its internal and external credentials must include its ability to reflect its contemporary multicultural status more explicitly and proudly.

The Ministry for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality recently acknowledged the urgent need for inclusivity and diversity across the workplace and propelled legislation. This is commendable. Nevertheless, its practicality remains elusive and (so far) perhaps comes across as merely rhetorical.

Of course, employment within the Malta civil service should be based on skill, qualifications and competence rather than ethnic background regarding citizenship.

Every Maltese citizen by birth or naturalisation should have an equal opportunity to serve and promote their country’s interests according to the constitution.

The segregation of specific jobs for boys comes across as some colonial hangover, more at home during the British pre-independence years.

All citizens are equal but are some citizens more equal than others?

The Maltese government has its work cut out. It must embrace and come to terms with its rapid transition to a multicultural society on an unprecedented scale in its employment practices.

Chizoba Peter Anizoba

Look at our schools; there we come across children who are Maltese, speak Maltese, but – some would dare say – don’t look like Maltese. Look at our workplaces and the same situation occurs. Why not the civil service? It may be time to wake up and smell the coffee.

Chizoba Peter Anizoba is a naturalised Maltese citizen.