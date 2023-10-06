An enthusiastic audience filled the hall of Il-Ħaġar museum and community cultural centre in Victoria for a lecture by Nicholas Vella as part of the centre’s 10th anniversary series of lectures held on Saturday mornings.

Prof. Vella discussed the multi-volume edition of writings by Italian archaeologist Luigi Maria Ugolini (1895-1936).

Lasting well over an hour, his talk gave a clear background about Ugolini and his search for the archived material left unpublished because of the author’s early demise. He also presented photos to substantiate his work, recounting the necessary efforts made in his research.

Prof. Vella, who has been lecturing in archaeology at the University since 1999, continued his talk by concentrating on the illustrations Ugolini, sponsored by Benito Mussolini and with an accompanying designer, had collected about Gozo. Prof. Vella said these prehistoric remains are not being taken care off and are getting lost through wholesale pilferage.

He also said how he had succeeded in contacting individuals who could provide further details about Ugolini’s experience in intra-war Malta.

Thus, besides “digs” going back millennia, he acquired important information from the last century, thus presenting interesting reproductions.

Prof. Vella was introduced to the audience by Joseph Mizzi of Midsea Books.