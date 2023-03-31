Nadur Youngsters were crowned Gozitan champions for a second successive season after their nearest rivals Qala Saints could only manage a 1-1 draw against Xewkija Tigers last weekend.
Elsewhere, Sannat Lions were relegated while Victoria Hotspurs will be looking to defend their top-flight status when they face Xagħra United, who finished second in GFA Division Two, in a promotion/relegation play-off.
Qala Saints failed to keep their title hopes alive when they could only take a point from their match against Xewkija Tigers.
The Saints were without Suzuki Bicudo and Jordi Parnis for a match they needed to win at all costs to remain in the title hunt.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us