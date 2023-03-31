Nadur Youngsters were crowned Gozitan champions for a second successive season after their nearest rivals Qala Saints could only manage a 1-1 draw against Xewkija Tigers last weekend.

Elsewhere, Sannat Lions were relegated while Victoria Hotspurs will be looking to defend their top-flight status when they face Xagħra United, who finished second in GFA Division Two, in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Qala Saints failed to keep their title hopes alive when they could only take a point from their match against Xewkija Tigers.

The Saints were without Suzuki Bicudo and Jordi Parnis for a match they needed to win at all costs to remain in the title hunt.

