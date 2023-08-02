Neptunes rose to the occasion to pick up where they left off in their previous encounter against main rivals San Ġiljan to take top spot in the Premier Division ahead of the start of the play-offs.

The last time the two teams met, Neptunes’ late charge earned them a point. This time, the Reds were superior in all departments.

The Reds’ rearguard blocked superbly, leaving few avenues for a steady shot. And when this happened, Alan Borg Cole was superb yesterday. Upfront sharp-shooters Jake Muscat and Filip Filipovic shared between them eight goals.

San Ġiljan looked out of sorts and could only react in the third session when they managed to draw level on two occasions.

