Tomorrow, Gozo will welcome the new Apostolic Nuncio to Malta, Savio Hon Tai-Fai.

Archbishop Hon Tai-Fai will be given a warm greeting by Bishop Anton Teuma and the clergy at the Gozo cathedral at 6.30pm. He will then preside over a Pontifical Mass, commemorating the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, known as the feast of Candlemas – Il-Gandlora.

Il-Gandlora brings to an end the Christmas festival of light. Candles are blessed and all those present carry them in procession to welcome Christ, the light to enlighten the world.

The congregation will join the Universal Church to celebrate the 27th World Day for Consecrated Life.

Born in Hong Kong, Mgr Tai-Fai joined the Salesians of Don Bosco and was ordained priest on July 17, 1982. After a lecturing career in several universities, he was ordained bishop by the late Pope Benedict XVI on February 5, 2011.

Mgr Tai-Fai served as secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples from 2010 to 2017 and previously lectured in theology at the Holy Spirit Seminary of Hong Kong.