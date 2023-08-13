Dairy Products Ltd has introduced Benna Pro Milk Yogurts to its line-up of fresh milk products. These yoghurts come in four flavours: tropical mango, wild blueberry, pomegranate paradise and panna cotta dream.

The new yoghurts are low in fat, high in protein and fortified with vitamins, including vitamin D. Having a rich calcium content, they combine taste and nutrition, making them ideal for breakfast or as a snack. These yoghurts also have a lactose content of less than 0.01g/100ml.

The launch of the new yoghurts follows the recent one of Benna PRO Milk, Benna PRO Milk Chocolate and Benna PRO Milk Strawberry, which have added nutritional benefits, including a reduction in sugar content.

With lactose levels less than 0.01g/100ml, less than one per cent fat in every one-litre carton and 50g of protein, Benna PRO Milk products are easy to digest and designed to support a healthy lifestyle.

They are enriched with vitamins and minerals, particularly Vitamin D, calcium and phosphorus and provide a low-calorie option – with most calories derived from protein rather than fat. These products are also made from natural ingredients and are gluten-free.

Photo: Benna

Isaac Zahra, food technologist at Malta Dairy Products, said: “Malta Dairy Products serves as a link between the local consumer and local herdsmen. Our target is to meet and exceed the Maltese consumer’s demands while sustaining the local dairy industry by only using Maltese milk.

“All products found in the PRO Milk range perfectly fit this statement. What makes Benna PRO Milk products innovative is the fact that these products contribute to a healthy lifestyle yet also taste great, have a rich, creamy feel and provide an enjoyable experience. This is what sets it apart from other healthy products in the market.”

For more information, visit www.benna.com.mt/pro-milk.