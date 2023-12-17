Fr David Wright is the new chancellor at St Paul’s Pro Cathedral in Valletta.

Fr Wright was born and brought up in Manchester. After studying at Liverpool University and in London, he qualified as a barrister and worked both in private practice and then as an in-house lawyer for one of the UK’s main high street banks.

He subsequently trained for the ordained ministry at Westcott House and Fitzwilliam College in Cambridge and was ordained in 1993 at Manchester Cathedral. After a curacy in south Manchester, he became a parish priest in Telford in Shropshire and served there for 12 years. He then moved to Wolverhampton, where he was rector of St Peter’s collegiate church and the church of St John in the Square.

As rector of these two significant city centre churches, he had a pivotal role in the civic life of Wolverhampton, working closely with the city’s mayor, members of parliament and the Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands.

“Wolverhampton is a city with a wonderfully diverse mixture of people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, and I was heavily involved in interfaith work,” Wright said.

Wright holds a postgraduate degree in canon law from the University of Cardiff, which usefully combines his previous and current careers.

After 14 years in Wolverhampton, he came to Malta to be chancellor of St Paul’s Pro Cathedral and chaplain of Our Lady and St George Gozo Seminary.

Wright is married to Alice, who is a former primary school headteacher, and they have two adult sons, Will and Nick, who are both in the UK.

When the possibility arose to come to work here as chancellor and chaplain, it seemed like an excellent opportunity to live and work in a place my family and I have grown to love - Fr David Wright

He and his family have been visiting Malta and Gozo for a number of years. They know the islands quite well and have a number of good friends here.

“When the possibility arose to come to work here as chancellor and chaplain, it seemed like an excellent opportunity to live and work in a place my family and I have grown to love,” he said.

The Anglican Chaplaincy covers most of Malta (although there is a second chaplaincy in Sliema) and all of Gozo. As well as caring for the many Anglicans in the Maltese islands, the chaplaincy also serves people of different faith traditions who wish to worship in English.

According to Wright: “Relationships between the Anglican and Catholic communities in the Maltese islands are strong and cordial, with both denominations joining other Christian groups in the ecumenical group known as Christians Together in Malta. Another example of this warm friendship is that the Gozo Anglican congregation worship in the chapel of the Sacred Heart Seminary in Rabat.”

St Paul’s Pro Cathedral is nearing the end of a major restoration of its tower and spire, which form an integral part of Valletta’s skyline.

One of the priorities for Wright and the congregation of St Paul’s is to see the cathedral playing its full part in the religious and cultural life of Valletta.

“As well as being an oasis of peace for visitors and worshippers during its daily opening, St Paul’s is looking to build up its cultural life with a growing programme of events, including concerts,” said the new chancellor.

The cathedral is developing links with other organisations for whom it offers a welcoming space for their own services and activities. Group visits are always welcome.