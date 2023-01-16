The new pastoral centre in Kerċem is nearing completion.

The centre, named Ommna tas-Sokkors, is being given the final touches and will be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

Work on the centre, to be used by various groups, has been going on for years.

At the moment, mosaic works are being affixed to the façade which has been designed by architect Gordon Grech.

The mosaic, commissioned to Eikon centre, features Our Lady of Perpetual Help, patron of Kerċem.