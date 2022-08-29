A new street banner (pavaljun) will be inaugurated for the feast of Our Lady of Victories in Xagħra on September 8.

The banner, by Denis Mompalao, will complement another set of five that will embellish Triq 28 t’April 1688. The existent five banners, inaugurated some years ago, are by Manwel Farrugia.

Romano Buttigieg designed all banners and is currently painting the first two pendants of the banner, while Josef Camilleri is working on the flowers and other ornaments complementing the banner.

The two pendents depict Jesse (father of David) and David (second King of Israel).

The banners were commissioned to the artist by Għaqda tal-Armar 2 ta’ Settembru 1973.

Since his childhood Mompalao showed his love and interest for painting and experimented in the mixing of colours.

He furthered his studies under Anton Calleja and Luciano Micallef at the Salvatore Dimech School of Arts. He continued to expand his artistic skills by assisting Gozitan artist Paul Camilleri Cauchi in the decoration and artistic works in local churches. Later on, Mompalao continued to specialise his studies at the Istituto Veneto per i Beni Culturali in Venice.

Mompalao also worked as set designer of several theatrical productions produced at the Aurora Theatre and at the Don Bosco Oratory theatre.

He is also well-known for producing several portraits for private collectors.

His latest works are the reproduction of the titular paintings of Il-Madonna tas-Sokkors and San Girgor il-Kbir. The artist has several solo exhibitions to his credit.