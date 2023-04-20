Six environmental organisations invited the public to an information meeting regarding Hili Group’s proposal for villas and a hotel in Comino.

The meeting is being held on Saturday at 10.30am, outside the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

In a statement on Thursday, the groups noted that, over the past few weeks, Hili Group intensified their public relations campaign in an attempt to placate the public’s anger at their project in Comino.

Their articles and advertisements in the media, they said, include “deceptive information and pictures”.

During the weekend, they are organising an exhibition and a presentation at the MCC to promote their project.

The groups are arguing that the plans currently being considered by the Planning Authority propose the replacement of nine derelict bungalows into a much larger complex, with a convenience store and amenities, that could, using legal loopholes, be turned into permanent residences.

HIli, on the other hand, claims that the redevelopment will see a reduction of the overall footprint.

“Although we do not have the millions of euros of Hili Group at our disposal, we strongly believe that the public has a right to accurate information that gives the whole picture of the plans of this developer and their disastrous impact on Comino's environment and on the public’s enjoyment of this nature reserve.

“Therefore, during this meeting, we will explain, through information and graphics, the different aspects linked to the project of Hili Group,” they said.

The group’s plans are currently awaiting the approval of the Planning Authority.

Thousands of people submitted objections and environmental organisations have warned that the fight against this environmental obscenity will escalate if Hili Group will not withdraw the plans.

The invitation is from Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, BirdLife, Ramblers Association, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Nature Trust.