Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel insisted on Wednesday there was "no difference in class" between his side and Manchester City despite the English club's comfortable victory in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Pep Guardiola's City eased into the semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate success, following up last week's 3-0 first-leg win with a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

"There's no difference in class. It looks like that from the results, but it's actually a difference in self-confidence and in form," Tuchel said.

"For the little we allowed (City) to do, we were brutally punished."

Tuchel took over from the sacked Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern boss earlier this month, despite the Bavarians boasting a perfect record in this season's Champions League.

