Retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon and former Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi took their oath of office as Ombudsman and Commissioner for Standards in Public Life respectively on Wednesday, during a ceremony at Sant’Anton Palace.

The ceremony was presided over by President George Vella and attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Parliament nominated Azzopardi for the post on Monday after a vote supported only by government MPs. It came after the government changed the law with an anti-deadlock mechanism to remove the need for a two-thirds majority.

The Opposition opposed Azzopardi's nomination, citing concerns about the pace at which he worked.

Zammit Mckeon was unanimously approved.

McKeon: Another opportunity to serve

In a short speech after taking his oath of office, Zammit McKeon said that this appointment was another step in his career and another opportunity to serve the country and be of service to the citizens.

He explained that this was an important position and pledged to carry out this job to the best of his abilities. He would be starting his work with immediate effect, he said.

President Vella said that the ombudsman received a considerable number of complaints since the office was established in 1995.

“This demonstrates how people trust this institution and look at it as a means of almost automatic redress where and when there is a suspicion of unjust decisions and/or a wrong interpretation of the law. This same trust must continue to be strengthened through the duties performed by the Ombudsman, which must continue to be carried out with integrity and professionalism, without any favours or imbalance,” he said.

He said the office expanded over the years, creating ombudsmen for specific functions such as health, the environment and planning and education.

The President said that the Ombudsman’s Office needed to evolve with a certain flexibility, while fully adhering to the principles and values ​​on which it rests. He added that “this is a necessary balance to have good governance which reaches everyone. Often, bold decisions have to be made, which will not always be liked by everyone.”

Azzopardi: I will work efficiently

During the ceremony installing Azzopardi as Standards Commissioner, President Vella said this office had a crucial role in developing the culture of scrutiny, which needs to be further strengthened. The areas in which the new commissioner will operate were delicate and sensitive because they bring him in close contact with politicians.

“In the performance of your duties, in order to determine whether illegal acts, abuses of power or breaches of ethics have occurred, absolute integrity and independence will be required of you, while also relying on details and facts,” he told Azzopardi.

He referred to the study published by the European Commission a few days ago with the title Handbook of Good Practices in the Fight Against Corruption, which in the context of the fight against corruption and the strengthening of transparency in the European Union, mentions in a very positive way the work of the former Commissioner for Standards George Hyzler.

He added that when the parameters against any abuse are established and clear, and the enforcement is equitable and strong, one feels more that he can serve his country in the political field without any fear and with all serenity.

On his part, Azzopardi pledged to work efficiently as he did during the 17 years he was a judge, noting that he had handed down 3,700 judgments in his judicial career.