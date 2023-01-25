For many, a new year means thinking about new starts. Reflecting on our lives and what we want for the future also means taking stock of our careers. Finding work that is challenging and fulfilling but also flexible is far from easy. Flexible working hours and the prospect of earning commissions are, indeed, among the key factors that attract people to considering a move into real estate. But for Andrea Jovanoska who has been working in real estate for over six years and is now the owner of the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Ta’ Xbiex Marina franchise, this industry offers many more benefits.

“When I came to Malta around nine years ago it was to study. I did not really have a clear career plan. After my studies, I started off as a real estate property specialist and worked my way up to team leader, then manager and finally opened my own franchise three years ago. It’s been an incredible journey, with its ups and downs, but the franchise has been a real success. I love the fact that I work with a diverse and creative team, many of whom started with no experience and are now senior property specialists,” says Andrea.

Becoming a real estate property specialist means that it provides a perfect opportunity to acquire new knowledge and to grow as a person. Learning about the property industry gives you an insight into many different things including law, management, marketing and technology. The QLZH Academy, which offers training to all our new colleagues, is a great place to start a career in real estate while at the same time introducing you to skills that are useful in any walk of life.

“What’s important in the real estate business is your attitude and your willingness to learn” says 25-year-old Noemie Lemant from France who has been working in real estate in Malta for four years.

“The team at the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Ta’ Xbiex Marina is like a family. We work hard but we also have lots of fun. For me, the experiences you get from all the different people you meet, make this an incredibly rewarding job” adds Noemie.

The diverse cultural and educational backgrounds of the team and their varying ages is one of big attractions of becoming a real property specialist. “You also learn so much by interacting with clients,” says Emilija Bozic, who has been the manager at the branch for the past two years. Emilija, who previously worked in education, continues, “Buying or selling a home is often a very emotional journey for both sides of the transaction. While it is often a positive one, signalling a new beginning for the people involved, this is not always the case. Helping people through a process that can be as frustrating as it is exciting teaches you a lot. The ability to listen, to empathise, to be able to find the right words of encouragement, and to understand what actions you can take to deliver the right result are, again, skills that will serve you well, both professionally and in your personal life.”

The personal growth and development that come from working in real estate do not make the practical benefits of working in real estate any less important. “All the team at the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Ta’ Xbiex Marina franchise has access to all the benefits available across the QLZH Group,” comments Milica Velickovic, who has been a property specialist in Malta for the past three years. “That includes flexible working hours, gym memberships, mobile services and, of course, uncapped commissions. A commission-based career may cause some trepidation at first but the training provided and the support from colleagues will quickly ease any concerns. A career in real estate can provide financial security for you and your family, removing one of the greatest causes of stress for many people.”

Ljiljana Mijovic, who has also been part of the team for four years but who entered the real estate industry after a career in marketing and the creative industries, says, “It’s a joy coming to work each day with this great team of 16 property specialists from Malta and all over the world. You have to work hard and build a reputation for honesty, transparency and working in the best interests of your clients but those attributes are important in many other careers that will never offer the financial rewards which are available in real estate.”

Franchise owner Andrea Jovanoska wraps up our conversation about a career in real estate and the team at the Ta’ Xbiex Marina office by stating that: “Life’s journey is not an easy one and it’s never a straight line. Thinking about a change in career can be daunting. That said, becoming a real property specialist is, without doubt, the best decision I ever took. I have learnt so much working in this industry and continue to learn more every day. I have met so many amazing people, both colleagues and clients, who have opened my eyes to different ideas and views. At the same time, I have been able to work to a schedule that suits me and achieve a good standard of living.”

The QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Ta’ Xbiex Marina franchise is always seeking motivated individuals who are looking for a new challenge. Anyone con-sidering a new career in an exciting, rewarding and positive environment, can send an email on andrea.jovanoska@quicklets.com.mt.