An open day will be held tomorrow at the prehistoric site of Borġ in-Nadur in Birżebbuġa. Admission will be free of charge, courtesy of Heritage Malta.

The Birżebbuġa landscape has always intrigued archaeologists due to its richness in archaelogical remains and sites, including Għar Dalam and the Roman villa at Ta’ Kaċċatura.

Around 500 metres away from Għar Dalam, situated high between two valleys and overlooking St George’s Bay, lies the megalitihic site of Borġ in-Nadur. It was in use during both the late Temple Period (3,150–2,500 BC) and the Bronze Age (2,400–700 BC).

Archaeological excavations conducted on the site in the 1920s by archaeologist Margaret Murray provided significant information that shed further light on the difference between the Temple Age and the Bronze Age.

The open day at Borġ in-Nadur, Birżebbuġa, will be held tomorrow from 9am to 5pm. Guided tours in Maltese will be held at 10am and 2pm, and in English at noon and 4pm. A maximum of 25 people may join each tour. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.