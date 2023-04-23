Those looking to upgrade their ride without breaking the bank can visit Kind’s Auto Sales’ and BikeWorld’s Open Week, to be held between tomorrow and April 29.

There will be a wide range of discounted cars, electric scooters and petrol motorcycles to choose from – with possible savings of up to €2,700 on Renault and Dacia models at Kind’s Auto Sales and up to €300 and €350 on MUTT petrol motorbikes and Silence and TiSTO electric scooter models at BikeWorld.

Rev up your savings on Renault models

Renault is known for producing high-quality cars that combine style, performance and affordability.

With discounts on many models, including the Clio, Captur, Arkana, Megan E-Tech 100% Electric, ZOE E-Tech 100% Electric and Kangoo, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

The Renault showroom is in Mosta Road, Lija.

Power of affordability on Dacia models

Not only do Dacia cars come with a reputation for reliability and durability, but they also boast modern features and technology, making them a smart and practical choice for any driver.

With discounts available during the Open Week event, one can clinch a good deal on a new Dacia car. All Dacia vehicles come with a five-year manufacturer warranty (parts and labour), a three-year paint warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

The Dacia showroom is located at Kinds Auto Sales, Mosta Road, Lija.

MUTT motorcycles

Ride in style and save money with BikeWorld

Those looking for the perfect bike will be spoilt for choice during the Open Week, as there will be something for everyone. Visitors will also be offered expert advice and unparalleled service by the BikeWorld team.

There will be great deals on the Silence and TiSTO electric scooter range, with savings up to €350, perfect for eco-conscious riders looking for reliability.

With environmental concerns at an all-time high, there is no better time to switch to eco-friendly transportation.

BikeWorld will also be offering discounts of up to €300 on petrol motorcycles.

MUTT motorcycles are perfect for riders who want a bike that is as stylish as it is practical.

Available in 125cc and 250cc options, MUTT motorbikes provide riders with the thrill of the open road and a classic aesthetic.

BikeWorld’s showroom is in Mdina Road, Żebbuġ.