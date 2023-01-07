If there is something that our main political parties have in common, it is that they both do not give a damn about the health of the Maltese countryside. It is pitiful that one administration after another try to outperform the other in lip-servicing the environment during election campaigns only to sacrifice natural heritage at the lofty altar of Mammon when the crunch comes.

And as development continually grinds away at our countryside, spurred by greed, and abetted by the comfort of the authorities that benefit from the revenue it generates for them without their much ado, every promise fades into thin air.

Instead, we are regaled with the prime minister’s cheeky remark that “the government would not accept the status quo”. And what with “the government had taken steps to protect ODZ land in Żonqor and ensure that sites such as Ħondoq were safeguarded”(sic).

Did the government ever lift a finger in respect of these sites? It is to the credit of the NGOs and mayor Paul Buttigieg respectively that these sites were safeguarded, more likely to the government’s dismay and consternation.

Alex Vella is the honorary president of the Ramblers’ Assocation of Malta.

Walking along the south coast of Gozo. Photo: Mary Attard

Walks programme for January 2023

The Ramblers have launched their walks programme for the winter season, which can be viewed in its totality on ramblersmalta.org. Here is a list of the five walks programmed for January, that are meant to highlight the beauty of the Maltese countryside and coastal zones.

January 8: Mġarr and Binġemma: The route covers the rural paths north of Mġarr via Tas-Santi, Binġemma and Fomm ir-Riħ.

Meeting point: Mġarr parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: about 3 hours

Sunday, January 15: Selmun Palace/Imġiebaħ Bay/Fort Campbell/Mistra: Selmun Palace is a baroque masterpiece situated next to the rural gems of the Imgiebaħ hives, which give the name to the sandy bay underneath. The walk takes all these in and proceeds to Fort Campbell, St Paul’s Islands and Mistra. Past Xemxija, it will follow the old Roman road and the enigmatic cart ruts there.

Meeting point: Selmun Palace

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard with some rough terrain and steep inclines

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Wednesday, January 18: Bella Vista /il-Bidi/Ħas-Sajd: A walk along the scenic country lanes leading to Wied il-Għajn after viewing the newly-renovated Madonna tal-Dawl chapel.

Meeting point: Bella Vista (opposite Inspire/Park of Friendship)

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Moderate with steep inclines

Duration: Approximately 3 hours

Sunday, January 22: Western environs of Mġarr: Fomm Ir-Riħ, Ras il-Pellegrin, Ġnejna Bay, Lippija Tower and il-Karraba offer spectacular panoramas for all taking this ramble.

Meeting point: Mġarr parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard

Duration: 3.5 hours

Saturday 28th: A Gozo trek: A walk in the scenic areas of San Lawrenz and Għarb. These traditional hamlets retain some of their old rustic characteristics but their remote whereabouts provoke wonderful contrasts.

Meeting point: San Lawrenz Square*

Starting time: 9.15am from San Lawrenz Square

Rating: Moderate

Duration: approximately 4 hours

*It is recommended to take the 8.15am ferry from Ċirkewwa. At Mġarr transport will be provided to San Lawrenz, and then back after the walk. Please book transport by January 20 by e-mailing: events@ramblersmalta.org. Price €4 via Revolut or BOV Acc 7963 7359.