Joe Zammit Ciantar will tomorrow deliver a talk, accompanied by a Power Point presentation, on the Gozo Cathedral painted cupola and other similar paintings.

The talk is an enhanced version of another one delivered at the Gozo Cathedral last Decembe; it will delve deeper on the subject and cite more examples of similar paintings.

The Gozo Public Library is putting up two showcases with material related to Zammit Ciantar’s ‘study’ that has been going on for 20 years and which eventually brought about the publication of the book The False Domes of the Gozo Cathedral and Other Similar Churches.

The public is invited to attend the talk taking place tomorrow at the Gozo Public Library, Victoria, at 7pm.