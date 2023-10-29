Participants at a Ukraine peace meeting in Malta on Sunday explored possible areas that could lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

These areas included nuclear and radiation safety, food and energy security, the release of prisoners and deported persons and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In a statement released by meeting co-chairs – Malta and Ukraine – it was pointed out that the consultations held in Malta are a continuation of the recent meetings of Ukraine and other partners in Copenhagen in June and in Jeddah in August.

The meetings included in-person and online participation of national security and foreign policy advisors from 66 countries and international organisations.

The statement pointed out that Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

It was pointed out that achieving long-lasting peace for Ukraine would be a significant contribution to strengthening international peace and security.

“Peace must be based on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and international law.”

An initiative to hold the inaugural Global Peace Summit on the level of the heads of state and government was discussed, and the parties intend to take the necessary steps to prepare for the event.

National security advisors and foreign policy advisors will continue to work closely to ensure the broadest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world.

The participants thanked Malta for hosting the meeting.